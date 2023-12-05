Podemos party, a fierce critic of Israel, leaves Spanish government

The five Podemos politicians who formed part of Spain's coalition government within the Sumar party, announced on Tuesday that they were leaving the coalition.

A Podemos source told Diario Red, which is controlled by Podemos co-founder Pablo Iglesias, that being denied the opportunity to speak in parliament during a debate about Palestine was "the straw that broke the camel's back."

Earlier in the day, Podemos spokesperson Javier Sanchez Serna slammed Sumar leadership for not letting former minister Ione Belarra, an outspoken critic of Israel, intervene on the party's behalf.

"Besides not making any sense, they are missing the voice that has spoken out most against the genocide and who has been the firmest on asking Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to move from words to facts," the Podemos source told Diario Red.

Instead, Agustin Santos spoke on behalf of Sumar, calling for the government to recognize the State of Palestine, revise any arms agreements with Israel and for the International Criminal Court to investigate both Hamas and Gaza.

He did not use the term "genocide."

Sanchez Serna added that Podemos has not been able to speak on behalf of Sumar since the government was formed last month.

Podemos sources also told Diario Red that "the hostility" against Podemos was unending.

"They blocked everything we tried to do, from the biggest to the smallest. About one law on wetlands to another in defense of human rights in Senegal," the Podemos media outlet reported.

Sumar spokesperson Marta Lois said she was "shocked" by Podemo's move and did not share the position that Podemos was being "victimized in the group."

Friction between Sumar and Podemos surfaced after no Podemos members of parliament were named ministers in the new government.

"I just can't understand how Podemos politicians want to put the progressive government at risk," Lois added.

Podemos will leave Sumar and join a mixed group of independent politicians in Spain's parliament.

"We are leaving because they aren't letting us make policies. But Sanchez's majority is not at risk," Serna later told broadcaster Onda Regional.