Italian public broadcaster addresses journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

Italian public broadcaster, RAI3, on Tuesday, addressed the more than 50 journalists, including Anadolu's freelance cameraman Montaser Al-Sawaf, who have been killed in Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip.

It praised Al-Sawaf's devotion to his profession and hard work as it spoke to Anadolu's Jerusalem reporter, Enes Canli, who worked closely with the cameraman.

The broadcaster stressed that Al-Sawaf was killed in the first wave of Israeli attacks on Gaza after the end of a humanitarian pause.

Al-Sawaf was killed in Israeli airstrikes Dec. 1 in a neighborhood in southern Gaza, Hassan Ismameh, the journalist's cousin, told Anadolu.

Al-Sawaf, along with his brother and relatives killed in the Israeli attack, was buried in the city's al-Batsh cemetery.

Israel resumed its military offensive Friday on the Palestinian territory after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.