ISRAELS AERIAL AND ARTILLERY ATTACKS LEAVE DOZENS OF PALESTINIANS THAT TOOK SHELTER IN GAZA SCHOOLS DEAD

Israel's aerial and artillery attacks leave dozens of Palestinians that took shelter in Gaza schools dead

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that at least 50 people lost their lives as a result of attacks carried out by Israeli planes and artillery on two schools where Palestinians were taking shelter in Gaza.

The attacks by Israeli warplanes and artillery on two schools in Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least 50 Palestinians and injuries to hundreds, according to reports.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said: "Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire targeted the Martyr Esad Saftawi School, where displaced Palestinians from the Derc neighborhood in Gaza had sought refuge, as well as the Salahaddin School affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)."

Many of the 50 Palestinians killed in the attacks on the two schools were brought to the Baptist Hospital in the Zeytun neighborhood, which is close to the affected civilian area.

The report mentioned that civil defense teams faced significant difficulties reaching the schools due to the continued intense artillery shelling in the area.

It was noted that the maintenance and expenses of the shelters in these two schools were covered by the Algerian Barakah Society.





