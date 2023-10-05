Zelensky in Granada to attend European Political Community meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he arrived in Granada, Spain to take part in the third European Political Community meeting on Thursday.

"Our joint goal is to ensure the security and stability of our common European home," Zelensky said on X. "We are working together with partners on enhancing the European security architecture, particularly regional security.

The leaders, he said, will pay special attention to the Black Sea region, as well as joint efforts to strengthen global food security and freedom of navigation.

"Ukraine's key priority, particularly as winter approaches, is to strengthen air defense. We have already laid the groundwork for new agreements with partners and look forward to their approval and implementation," he added.

The summit is bringing together leaders from across Europe to discuss "how to make Europe more resilient, prosperous and geostrategic," according to an official statement.

The session will take place ahead of the informal meeting of the European Council.

As many as 47 heads of state and government are invited to take part in the meeting, and the forum has met twice so far.

At the first meeting in October 2022, the leaders mainly discussed peace and security issues, especially Russia's war on Ukraine, and the energy crisis.

In June, they discussed joint efforts for peace and security, energy resilience and connectivity and mobility in Europe.

Meanwhile, an informal meeting of heads of state and government is scheduled for Friday to help prepare the EU's next "strategic agenda," a five-year policy plan. Key priorities for the bloc include security, defense, crisis preparedness, migration, and enlargement.