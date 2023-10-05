UN rights chief calls for immediate action against desecration of religious places, symbols

The UN human rights chief on Thursday called for immediate action against the rising desecration of religious places and symbols worldwide.

"Human Rights Council resolution 53/1 noted with deep concern the rising incidents of desecration of places of worship and religious symbols across the world, calling for immediate action to address it," Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said in his verbal update on drivers, root causes and human rights impacts of religious hatred during UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

He pointed out that publicly staged burnings of Islam's holy book, the Quran, have persisted in some countries since the council's urgent debate in July.

"I want to emphasize once again that I strongly reject these disrespectful and offensive acts, especially those which have the clear aim to provoke violence and stir division."

He underlined that such acts that deeply impact millions of individuals are cutting to the core of their identity and values.

To address this problem, Turk said a broad consultation process will be facilitated with states and stakeholders.

He added: "I hope this process will ultimately provide a blueprint for countries to adopt legal and law enforcement frameworks and robust policies to counter the scourge of religious hatred -- in line with international human rights law -- and to act swiftly to ensure accountability."

The UN rights chief also said that he expects to delve more deeply into these issues during the next two sessions of the council, including the presentation of his office's report next June.

Gaps in national policies and legal frameworks allow hatred and discrimination to slip through the cracks in the face of real consequences, Turk said.

"Member states can and must do more," he urged, as the Quran burnings and other incidents of religious hatred around the world demonstrate that fighting the root causes and drivers of hate requires "much more."

An active dismantling of harmful stereotypes, public information campaigns celebrating diversity, inclusive and non-discriminatory education systems, social media platforms with content moderation policies that respect human rights, a strong, independent, and diverse media, and remedies for those who experience discrimination are needed to address religious hatred and its effects, he said.

Turk emphasized that overcoming religious hatred will require a "renewed social contract based on trust and respect."

Guven Begec, the permanent representative of Türkiye to the UN Office in Geneva, reiterated Ankara's "strong" condemnation against the continued desecration of the Quran despite the obligations under International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Resolution 53/1 and case-law of the European Court of Human Rights.

Begec addressed the same session where many countries shared their views on religious hatred.

"Freedom of expression should not allow convicted racists to go around burning holy books, spreading religious hatred, inciting discrimination, hostility and violence, including in front of the embassies," he said. "In the same vein, we strongly condemn the vile attacks against the national and religious symbols."

He urged all countries concerned to uphold their obligations under international human rights law, take necessary actions against perpetrators of these acts, and prevent the recurrence of incidents that divide, polarize and target social peace.







