Pakistan stands alongside Türkiye to root out menace of terrorism, says minister

Pakistan's interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that his country stands alongside Türkiye to root out the menace of terrorism.

In a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Paçacı, who met with him in the capital Islamabad, Solangi condemned the recent terrorist attack in Ankara, saying the people of Pakistan "feel the pain of their Turkish brethren."

A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in Ankara, Türkiye's capital, while another terrorist was "neutralized" by security forces at the building entrance.

The terrorist attack on Sunday resulted in minor injuries to two police officers.

The two also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a variety of fields, including economy, trade, tourism, media, and people-to-people contact, said a statement from the Information Ministry.

Lauding the quality and presentation of Turkish dramas and films, Solangi called for joint production in media and entertainment between the two countries.

He said his country wants to produce films with the collaboration of Türkiye, citing the popularity of Turkish dramas in Pakistan.

He invited Turkish filmmakers to take advantage of incentives in tax for the film industry in Pakistan, as well as select several scenic locations in the country's north for future productions.

Paçacı, for his part, said the two countries are already enjoying collaboration "in all walks of life."

He said Turkish film producers are eager to have their films shown in Pakistan.