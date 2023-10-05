ANKARA HOSTS DIPLOMATIC EVENT MARKING SOUTH KOREAS NATIONAL FOUNDATION DAY

In celebration of South Korea's National Foundation Day, a reception was held in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, attended by Turkish and Korean diplomats.

Attending the reception were Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Akcapar, South Korea's Ambassador to Ankara Lee Won-Ik, foreign mission representatives, and many other guests.

The sacrifices of Turkish soldiers during the Korean War are a symbol of the decision to strengthen ties with South Korea, said Akcapar. There were over 3,000 dead and wounded Turkish soldiers in the 1950-1953 war, third only to the US and UK casualties.

Akcapar added that since that time, there have been "blood brother" bonds between the two nations, and the relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership level in 2012.

Lee mentioned the significance of October for his country, saying, "We, who were neighbors 2,000 years ago, are now strategic partners shaping the future together."

Lee expressed gratitude to the veterans, saying, "We fought together as 'blood brothers' in the Korean War."

Lee stated that every year, 200,000 Korean tourists visit Türkiye, and there are collaborations in various fields between the two countries.

"More than 180 Korean companies are present in Türkiye," he added. "Korean companies contribute to Türkiye's economy and exports with their partners. This year, the bilateral trade volume will reach $10 billion."