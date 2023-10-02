Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO faces accusations of sexual exploitation involving men

A BBC investigation has unveiled a well-structured network that utilized an intermediary to recruit young men for events involving Mike Jeffries and Matthew Smith. Eight men have come forward, some alleging they experienced exploitation or abuse at these events.

Mr. Jeffries and Mr. Smith have not provided any comments in response to the allegations. However, the intermediary involved denies any wrongdoing and asserts that the men attended these events with full awareness.

Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F), which also owns the Hollister brand, has expressed strong condemnation for the alleged behavior.

Two former US prosecutors who independently reviewed the evidence gathered by the BBC have called for an investigation to determine if charges related to sex trafficking could be brought forth. Under US law, sex trafficking encompasses actions that involve getting an adult to travel to another state or country to engage in sexual activities for money using force, fraud, or coercion.

Please be aware that this story contains descriptions of sexual acts.

Over a span of two decades starting from the 1990s, Mike Jeffries transformed A&F from a struggling heritage outfitter into a multi-billion-dollar teen retailer by focusing on selling sex appeal. This was characterized by the use of shirtless male store models and provocative billboards. Jeffries, one of the highest-paid CEOs in America, faced several controversies during his tenure, including claims of discrimination against staff, concerns about lavish expenses, and complaints regarding the influence of his life partner, Matthew Smith, within A&F.

In 2014, Jeffries stepped down due to declining sales, leaving with a retirement package valued at around $25 million according to company filings at the time. The BBC's investigation has now brought to light allegations that Jeffries exploited young adult men for sex at events he hosted in his residences in New York and luxurious hotels worldwide, including London, Paris, Venice, and Marrakesh.

As part of a two-year investigation, the BBC has spoken to 12 men who attended or were involved in organizing these events, which featured sexual activities, between 2009 and 2015. The men claimed they were recruited by an intermediary who was described as having a distinctive appearance, with a missing nose covered by a snakeskin patch, identified as James Jacobson by the BBC.

The BBC conducted rigorous fact-checking of the men's testimonies, supported by documents such as emails, flight tickets, and detailed travel itineraries. Dozens of other sources, including former household staff, were also interviewed. Half of the men reported that they were initially misled about the nature of the events or were not informed that they would involve sexual acts. However, they all received payment for their participation.

Allegedly, the intermediary or other recruiters hinted at potential modeling opportunities with A&F, and all but one of the men claimed to have been negatively affected by their experiences.

David Bradberry, one of the participants, said he was introduced to James Jacobson as the gatekeeper to "the owners" of A&F, without any mention of sexual activities. During their meeting, Jacobson allegedly proposed oral sex as a condition for meeting Abercrombie & Fitch or Mike Jeffries. Feeling trapped and lured by promises of fame, Bradberry complied, receiving $500 for his time.

Subsequently, Bradberry accepted an invitation to an event at Jeffries' Hamptons home, where he was introduced to Jeffries and Smith. Afterward, he claimed to have been drugged with "poppers" and had sexual contact with Jeffries. Bradberry noted that he felt unsafe to decline or express discomfort due to the presence of Jeffries' personal staff at the event.

The BBC's investigation also unveiled details of the operation behind these events, including recruiters receiving referral fees, Jacobson finding men for the events, intimate body grooming of attendees, non-disclosure agreements, and A&F staff supervising the events.

Several domestic staff members at Jeffries' Hamptons residence recalled regularly being asked to leave the premises on Saturdays, hinting at unusual activities occurring. One former staff member suggested it was because Jeffries was having "playtime."

One participant, Barrett Pall, felt coerced into attending an event in the Hamptons in 2011 and was recruited as a "replacement" for a sexual experience with the couple. He felt obliged to comply as the older model supporting him financially had arranged the opportunity. Pall recounted pressure to perform and engage in sexual activities with the couple.

The most significant event described took place in a five-star hotel villa in Marrakesh in 2011, with dozens of men flown in. Alex, one of the attendees, described feeling coerced and uncomfortable, especially after an encounter with Jacobson. He alleged that Jeffries took advantage of vulnerable individuals in need of financial support.

Alex also suspected he might have been drugged and raped during the event.

Some men, including Alex and Bradberry, attended multiple events, believing they might lead to modeling opportunities or personal significance.

Given these allegations and the evidence presented, two former US prosecutors have called for an investigation into potential sex trafficking charges. Coercion, deception, and force are factors that may be considered in such an investigation.

James Jacobson, the intermediary, denies any coercive or deceptive behavior and insists that all participants were fully aware of the events' nature.

The BBC made repeated attempts to contact Jeffries and Smith, but they did not respond. Abercrombie & Fitch expressed strong disapproval of Jeffries' alleged behavior and emphasized its commitment to a values-driven organization with zero tolerance for abuse, harassment, or discrimination.