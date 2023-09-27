University students protest housing crisis in Paris by setting up tents in front of French parliament

In the heart of Paris, the capital of France, a group of university students took a bold stand against subpar housing conditions by erecting tents right in front of the National Assembly building.

As per a statement released by the L'Union Etudiante union on the X social media platform, students in Paris voiced their discontent with inadequate housing conditions through this symbolic act, camping out in front of the Parliament building.

Simultaneously, in the cities of Bordeaux and Lille, students pitched tents at strategic locations near educational institutions for the same compelling reason.

The union emphasized the staggering statistic that a significant 56 percent of students' budgets are allocated to cover housing expenses.

Images shared by the union on the same platform depicted determined young individuals displaying banners with slogans such as "Let's expedite the construction of 150 thousand student residences" and "Studying on the streets is not an option," all while sitting resolutely in front of their makeshift tents.

Meanwhile, a video capturing students forming lengthy queues to purchase food in Lyon, France, went viral on social media platforms.





