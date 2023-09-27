Turkish President Erdoğan receives Prince Edward for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received Prince Edward, the youngest brother of Britain's King Charles, in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan and Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex. No further details were provided.

The British prince, who is the patron of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, arrived in Türkiye on Monday for a three-day visit to grow awareness of the award and the impact non-formal education and learning can have on young people and their communities.

Later, Edward will lay a wreath at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Turkish Republic, before attending a reception to mark the 40th anniversary of the Chevening scholarship program.

On Tuesday, Edward visited the famed Basilica Cistern Museum in the heart of Istanbul's historic Fatih district.