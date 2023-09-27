Palestine urges U.S. to allow visa-free entry as Israel

Palestine on Wednesday called for its inclusion in a U.S. waiver program that allows citizens to travel to the United States for up to 90 days for tourism without a visa.



The call came shortly after Washington announced Israel's entry into the Visa Waiver Program.



"We expect from the American Administration to provide the same opportunities of freedom, equality, prosperity, and security for Palestinians, including visas procedures for exempting them from," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Israel's entry into the Visa Waiver Program will "enhance freedom of movement for U.S. citizens, including those living in the Palestinian Territories or traveling to and from them."



The Visa Waiver Program builds on the partnership between the U.S. and designated countries that meet strict requirements related to counterterrorism, law and immigration enforcement, document security and border management.























