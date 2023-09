Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received letters of credentials from the new ambassadors of four countries.

At the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan separately welcomed Isabelle Dumont of France, Andreas Gaarder of Norway, Amr Soliman Abdelmeguid Elhamamy of Egypt, and Fahad Bin Assaad Bin Abdulkareem Abualnasr of Saudi Arabia.

After the new envoy's credentials were presented, souvenir photos were taken.