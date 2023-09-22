MEXICAN UFOLOGISTS ALIEN FOSSILS FAIL TO CONVINCE ACADEMICS

Academics and researchers from the National Autonomous University of Mexico held a press conference last week to provide evidence that the fossils presented by Jaime Maussan, which were claimed to belong to non-human entities, do not indicate the possibility of being aliens.

During the conference, scientists stated that the carbon-14 tests conducted on the pieces were obtained from entities belonging to different time periods and therefore did not represent a coherent whole.

Furthermore, these academics and researchers emphasized that the exhibited mummies should undergo tests trusted by the scientific community and accused ufologist Jaime Maussan of using science for political purposes.

Physics professor Alejandro Frank, who attended the meeting, accused ufologist Jaime Maussan of being a charlatan.