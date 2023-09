The Kremlin said Friday it was unavoidable that tensions would grow between Kyiv and its European allies amid an escalating dispute between Ukraine and Poland sparked by disagreements over grain exports.

"There are certain frictions between Warsaw and Kyiv. We predict that these frictions between Warsaw and Kyiv will increase. Friction between Kyiv and other European capitals will also grow over time. This is inevitable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.