Man arrested after climbing "Cheesegrater" building in London

DPA WORLD Published September 22,2023 Subscribe

A man has been arrested after a free-climber was seen scaling the Leadenhall Building in central London.



Footage of the incident on Friday showed a man climbing the 225-metre-tall skyscraper, also known as the Cheesegrater, without the use of climbing equipment.



City of London Police said a suspect was met by officers on the roof and arrested



He was later taken into custody.



Chief Inspector Tom Fisher, City of London Police said: "A man has been arrested for aggravated trespass after climbing up the Leadenhall building in the City.



"We were called at 09:06 [0800 GMT] and quickly put a cordon in place. He was met on the roof by police officers and taken into custody."


































