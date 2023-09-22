 Contact Us
News World Man arrested after climbing "Cheesegrater" building in London

Man arrested after climbing "Cheesegrater" building in London

DPA WORLD
Published September 22,2023
Subscribe
MAN ARRESTED AFTER CLIMBING CHEESEGRATER BUILDING IN LONDON
A man has been arrested after a free-climber was seen scaling the Leadenhall Building in central London.

Footage of the incident on Friday showed a man climbing the 225-metre-tall skyscraper, also known as the Cheesegrater, without the use of climbing equipment.

City of London Police said a suspect was met by officers on the roof and arrested

He was later taken into custody.

Chief Inspector Tom Fisher, City of London Police said: "A man has been arrested for aggravated trespass after climbing up the Leadenhall building in the City.

"We were called at 09:06 [0800 GMT] and quickly put a cordon in place. He was met on the roof by police officers and taken into custody."