French far-right leader Le Pen should stand trial for alleged misuse of EU funds - prosecutor

The Paris prosecutor's office said on Friday that far-right leader Marine Le Pen and 23 other members of her party should stand trial over alleged misuse of EU funds, escalating a seven-year-old probe.

The Paris prosecutor's office opened the investigation in December 2016, saying it aimed to ascertain whether the then National Front had used money destined for EU parliamentary assistants to pay staff who were working for the party.

EU lawmakers are allocated funds to cover expenses, including their assistants, but are not meant to use them for party expenses.

Le Pen's party, now known as the Rassemblement national, denies any wrongdoing.

"We dispute this position which seems to be an erroneous understanding of the work of opposition lawmakers and their assistants, which is above all a political one," the party told Reuters in a statement.

Le Pen faces a potential 10-year jail sentence, a one million euros fine, and - as she's an elected official - ineligibility to hold public office for 10 years, the prosecutor's office said.







