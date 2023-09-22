China tells UN cessation of hostilities only way to settle Ukraine war

Vice President of the People's Republic of China Han Zheng speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at United Nations headquarters on September 21, 2023 in New York City. (AFP Photo)

Cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks are the only way to end the Ukraine war, China told the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

China's Vice President Han Zheng in his address to the ongoing 78th session of the UN General Assembly said: "The security of all countries is interconnected. Indeed security of one country has an impact on another country."

Calling for upholding "peace and justice," Han stressed dialogue over confrontation, and "win-win outcomes over zero-sum game."

"We should address the legitimate security concerns of all countries and resolve differences and disputes in a peaceful way," he said.

"Communication and dialogue is an important way to achieve international security cooperation and parties to a conflict or confrontation should never forget this," he added.

"Cessation of hostilities, and resumption of peace talks is the only way to settle Ukraine crisis," Han said, adding that Beijing "supports all efforts that are conducive to peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis."

On Palestine, he said, the fundamental way out lies in a two-state solution.

Han said Beijing backs the lawful national rights of Palestinians.

On Taiwan, he said, the island nation of around 24 million people is an "inalienable part of Chinese territory since ancient times."

"No one, no force should underestimate the strong will and resolve of Chinese people to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he stressed.

"We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification of Taiwan with mainland China "with great sincerity," he added.