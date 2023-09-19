Two Azerbaijanis lost their life in Karabakh landmine blast

According to a statement from the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, it was reported that an anti-tank mine exploded during the passage of a truck belonging to the Azerbaijan State Highway Agency (Azerotoyol) at the 58th kilometer of the Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway in the Hocavent region.

The statement noted that as a result of the explosion, two Azerotoyol employees in the truck lost their lives.

The statement also mentioned that the mine had been illegally planted by Armenian forces, and an investigation into the incident, classified as a terrorist act, has been initiated.