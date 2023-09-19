Türkiye eyes strengthened regional integration with Iraq Development Road project: President Erdoğan

Türkiye hopes to advance integration in its region with a road and rail project linking its southeastern border with southern Iraq, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday.

"We hope to further strengthen regional integration with the Development Road project," Erdoğan said, addressing the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Türkiye and Iraq are working to build a land and railroad transportation corridor from the Iraqi province of Basra to the Turkish border.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye acts with an understanding that "strengthens Iraq's political unity, territorial integrity, and reconstruction efforts," and does not differentiate between the "elements that make up the country."







