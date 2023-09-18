Latest developments in US-Iran prisoner swap

Iran is preparing to release 5 US citizens held in prison. As part of the agreement reached through mediation by the US and Qatar, 4 male and 5 US citizens are expected to return to their countries. The US citizens, who also hold Iranian passports, will depart once the $6 billion in Iranian funds held in South Korean banks reaches the bank in Qatar. Furthermore, it is expected that 5 Iranians detained in the US for violating US sanctions will also be released.

Nasir Kenani, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made statements regarding the planned prisoner exchange between the US and Iran during his weekly press conference held in the capital, Tehran.

Kenani said, "5 Iranian citizens detained in US prisons will be released today in exchange for 5 US citizens." Regarding where the Iranian citizens will go upon their release, Kenani stated, "Two citizens are returning to Iran of their own free will, one person is going to be with his family in a third country, and two citizens want to stay in the US." Kenani added that the blocked Iranian assets in South Korea would also be transferred today.