 Contact Us

Zombie planes: How ghost jets flew & landed without pilots

A missing US Air Force F-35 jet continued to fly in a "zombie state" after its pilot ejected in a mysterious "mishap".

Agencies and A News / World
Published 18.09.2023 20:25
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
As the hunt continues for a &pound;65 million warplane that went missing, history reminds us of previous instances where military jets autonomously flew over long distances and managed to land safely.
Climate protesters vandalize iconic Brandenburg Gate with paint
Demonstrators gather in front of French Embassy in Vienna to voice opposition against ban on abayas
Over 38,640 people displaced due to floods in Libya: UN agency
The U.S. officially at a loss:Global catastrophe looms ahead
Massive fire at Dhaka market consumes hundreds of shops