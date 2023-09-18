President Erdoğan: Türkiye, US will strengthen cooperation

"We have multidimensional relations with the USA, from security to trade. It is our serious expectation that the USA will increase its investments in Türkiye" Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the the "13th Concordia Annual Summit" in New York.

"As Türkiye, we have successfully overcome the epidemic period. Some countries developed introvert policies, but such a thing was not the case in our country. During the epidemic, we sent medical support to 161 countries and 12 international organizations." he added.

"Much more grain should be sent to African countries. We had a meeting with Mr. Putin. I said, '1 million tons is not enough, I ask you to increase it.' They said, 'Let's fulfill our duty as Russia' and manage the process through phone diplomacy. The grain corridor must be returned quickly."

"We are one of the oldest member countries of NATO. We are not new. We are among the top 5 countries. We have not compromised on this so far. Our power is also appreciated among NATO countries. We are a country that fulfills the duties we undertake. From now on, we will continue to perform our duty in the same way."

"We lost 50 thousand lives in the February 6 earthquakes. Our goal is to build the houses within 1-2 years."

"Our economic team is working hard. They manage a successful process. We will achieve this by the end of the year. We will get the necessary positive result and enter 2024 in a much different way."











