US president speaks to Moroccan king, offers condolences after earthquake

US President Joe Biden on Monday telephoned Morocco's King Mohammed VI and offered condolences on the devastating earthquake that hit the country earlier this month.

The two leaders reviewed US assistance to support Morocco's efforts in the disaster response, including $1 million allocated to relief activities, a White House statement said.

They also discussed the US readiness to assist the recovery of affected regions, and agreed to remain in close contact.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed and many others injured when the magnitude 7 quake, the country's strongest-ever, struck the North African country on Sept. 8, according to official figures.







