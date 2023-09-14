ERDOĞANS LETTER TO SAKELLAROPOULOU RECEIVES EXTENSIVE COVERAGE IN GREECE

 Contact Us
Türkiye has been extending a helping hand to Greece, which has been grappling with floods and wildfires for the past few weeks. While the international media has been highlighting Turkey's assistance efforts, the Greek press has particularly emphasized a letter sent by President Erdoğan to Greek President Sakellaropoulou.

Published September 14,2023
Greece has been battling forest fires and flooding for the past few weeks. Last week, severe flooding, primarily in the Thessaly region, including Larisa, Volos, Pilio, Trikala, and Karditsa, submerged dozens of settlements and caused significant damage to the city's water supply and sewage systems.

However, flooding was not the only disaster plaguing the country. Forest fires that started on August 19th in Alexandroupoli (Dedeağaç) remained uncontained even after two weeks. In the region, nearly one million acres of forestland were reduced to ashes.

Türkiye has expressed its readiness to send rapid assistance for both disasters, and this aid has become a significant topic on Greece's agenda. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's letter to Greek President Katerine Sakellaropoulou received extensive coverage in the Greek media.