Russian forces restricted by Ukrainian advances, British intel says

Russian forces have likely been restricted by Ukrainian military advances in the south, the British Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence report.



Ukraine's forces have "advanced into the multi-layered main Russian defensive line east of the town of Robotyne," the ministry wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.



Robotyne, in the southern Zaporizhzhya region, has been the scene of intense fighting in recent weeks. If Kiev can advance in the region, it would help them in cutting off Moscow's supply lines by blocking the land bridge between Russia and Crimea.



"Ukrainian forces have also maintained pressure on Russian positions to the south of Bakhmut," the ministry added, referring to the eastern front of the counteroffensive in the Donetsk region.



"It is highly likely that Russia has redeployed forces from other areas of the frontline to replace degraded units around Robotyne. These redeployments are likely limiting Russia's ability to carry out offensive operations of its own along other areas of the front line," the ministry wrote.



The Ministry of Defence has issued daily intelligence briefings since Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow accuses London of providing disinformation.











