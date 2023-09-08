Blinken speaks with Romanian counterpart about drone debris near border with Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call Thursday with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu to discuss drone debris found near Romania's border with Ukraine, according to the State Department.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Odobescu discussed Romania's investigation of the drone debris found in Romania, close to the border with Ukraine," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Blinken and Odobescu also discussed "additional cooperation to preserve airspace security, including an upcoming rotation of additional U.S. F-16 fighter jets to bolster NATO's air policing mission in Romania," Miller said.

Blinken also affirmed the US's unwavering support to its NATO ally Romania, said the statement.

Romanian authorities announced Wednesday that they had found debris from what could be a Russian drone.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said they have no information "indicating an intentional attack by Russia."

"We are awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation."













