'U.S. will not pay climate compensation to poor countries'

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry, during a press conference held at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, stated that under no circumstances would his country accept compensation payments.



According to The Daily Nation newspaper, Kerry expressed support for the "loss and damage" mechanism in the fight against climate change, even though the United States ranks high among the world's top polluters. However, he emphasized that this should not be seen as a punitive measure.



Poor countries had demanded "compensation" for the damage caused by climate change in their countries during the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) held in Egypt last year.



Topics such as green growth and climate financing are being discussed at the Africa Climate Summit, which will conclude today.



























