UKRAINE: PORTS AND AGRICULTURAL FACILITIES DAMAGED IN RUSSIAS ATTACK ON ODESSA

Odessa Regional Military Administration Head Oleg Kiper stated Wednesday on his social media account that Russia conducted drone (UAV) attacks on Izmail district in Odessa for approximately 3 hours in the morning.



Kiper reported a loss of life among the workers of an agricultural enterprise during the attack and mentioned that "destruction and fires occurred in several settlements. Port and agricultural infrastructure facilities like silos, administrative buildings, and agricultural enterprises suffered damage."



Kiev City Military Administration Head Sergey Popko, in his social media post, disclosed that Russia carried out an attack on the capital, Kiev, using cruise missiles of the X-101/555/55 type. A statement from the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched missile and UAV attacks on Ukrainian territory on the night of August 6th.



The statement indicated the detection of a total of 7 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, one Iskander-M ballistic missile, and 25 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. It also noted that Ukrainian air defense forces had successfully destroyed 23 aerial targets, including 7 cruise missiles, 1 ballistic missile, and 15 UAVs.











