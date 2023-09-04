Armenian PM: Dependence on Russia for security was a mistake

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union summit at the Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, Russia, 25 May 2023. (EPA File Photo)

Baku established a customs point in Lachin to ensure its territorial integrity and security. However, Armenia's objections continue.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, speaking to Italian La Repubblica, criticized Russia and said, "It was a strategic mistake to depend on Russia for security."

Stating that negotiations with Azerbaijan are continuing, Pashinyan reminded that the Armenians living in Karabakh are under the guarantee of Russia. He reacted to Azerbaijan's establishment of a customs checkpoint in the region. Explaining that there was a deep disappointment in Armenia regarding the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Russia, Pashinyan said, "I think this is a clear truth."

Pashinyan refused to host the CSTO exercise planned to be held in Armenia at the beginning of the year, citing the conflict with Azerbaijan.