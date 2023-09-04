Israel detains 14 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli army forces rounded up 14 Palestinians during military raids in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to a local NGO.

A woman was among the detainees from the town of Kubar near Ramallah city, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

Local sources identified the detained woman as Hanan al-Barghuthi, the sister of Nael al-Barghuthi, the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails.

The NGO said the arrests took place in the cities of Hebron, Ramallah, Jerih, Nablus and Jenin.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, Israel currently detains around 5,100 Palestinian political detainees, including nearly 160 children and 29 female detainees.









