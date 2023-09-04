ZELENSKY VISITS UKRAINES FRONTLINE DONETSK REGION

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he had visited his war-torn country's frontline eastern Donetsk region.

He posted a video of himself on social media meeting commanders and soldiers in an unnamed location in the Donetsk region, the eastern area that has faced some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded last year.

"Donetsk region. We are visiting the combat brigades that are defending Ukraine as part of the Donetsk operational and tactical group," Zelensky said on Telegram, posting a video of himself meeting soldiers.

"Important reports, problematic issues, supplies that need to be increased, creation of an auxiliary management system to ensure the brigades' supply, increasing the motivation of our warriors," he added.

The visit came a day after Zelensky said he planned to replace Kyiv's wartime defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov in a major leadership change for Ukraine's military establishment since the start of Russia's invasion.

It also came as Kyiv last week claimed some tactical successes in its counter-offensive to push back Moscow's forces.