UN commission documents more rights violations by Russian in Ukraine

More Russian human rights violations have been uncovered in Ukraine, the UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine reported on Monday.

"Many of these violations qualify as war crimes, and some of them may, if confirmed by further evidence, amount to crimes against humanity, such as the use of torture and attacks on the civilian infrastructure," Erik Mose, chair of the commission, told a press conference in Kyiv at the end of a fact-finding visit.

The violations include willful killings, unlawful confinement, torture, rape and other sexual violence, unlawful transfers, and deportations of protected persons and children, Mose elaborated.

During their visit to Ukraine, Mose along with commissioners Pablo de Greiff and Vrinda Grover, met Ukrainian authorities, civil society representatives, and witnesses and victims of human rights violations in the context of war.

They visited Kyiv and Uman and investigated the Russian attack on a multi-story residential complex in late April, which resulted in the death of 24 civilians, including numerous children.

The findings of the commission, established in March 2022, will be presented to the UN General Assembly in October and to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in March 2024.