China voices support for South Korea on resumption of 3-way talks with Japan

China on Friday voiced support for South Korean efforts to resume trilateral discussions involving Tokyo, Beijing, and Seoul.

China supports Seoul in playing an active role in promoting trilateral cooperation as the chair of China-Japan-South Korea cooperation, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his South Korean counterpart Park Jin in a phone call late on Thursday, according to a statement by China's Foreign Ministry.

The leaders of these neighboring countries last met in China in December 2019.

Since 2020, South Korea has been the chair, but scheduling a summit has been difficult due to tensions over historical issues and China's naval activities.

Earlier this week, the South Korean ambassador to the U.S. proposed a possible trilateral summit by the end of the year, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

However, growing tensions between Japan and China regarding the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant have been a concern.

Beijing also called on South Korea to "enhance" its strategic independence, "resist anti-globalization" efforts, and avoid "decoupling and disruptions."

Wang said China's policy toward South Korea maintains continuity and stability, underlining that third parties should not interfere in their bilateral ties.

China and South Korea should prioritize friendly cooperation, avoid ideological divisions, and jointly ensure steady and long-term development of their relations over the next 30 years, he added.

The two sides are discussed the discharge of Japan's nuclear-contaminated water into the sea and the issue of the Korean Peninsula.