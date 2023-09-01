Ankara blasts YPG/PKK for trying to dominate Syrians by applying pressure on them

Türkiye on Friday said it is closely following with "concern" recent clashes between the branches of YPG/PKK terror group and some Arab tribal elements in the countryside of Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province.

"Recent development is the new manifestation of PKK's attempts to dominate Syrians by applying violence and pressure on them and violating their basic human rights," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We hope that true colors of PKK, seeking to cover up its aims and intention under the pretext of fight against Daesh/ISIS, will be seen by its supporters without further delay and without causing further suffering to the ancient peoples of the region, including the Syrian Kurds," the ministry added.

The statement came after at least six people were killed and eight others injured on Friday in Syria in a rocket attack by the YPG/PKK terror group.

The terrorists, who continue to occupy northern parts of Manbij district, attacked a village in Jarablus, leading to the casualties.

In response to the attack on civilians, Arab tribes used heavy weapons to target the YPG/PKK positions.















