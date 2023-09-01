Anti-regime protests erupt in multiple provinces of war-torn Syria

Protests against the Damascus administration have erupted in multiple provinces of Syria, with thousands of people participating.



Demonstrations took place in Rasulayn (Hasakah), Binnish, Maratmisrin, and Termen (Idlib), as well as Daret Izze, Mare, Azez, Afrin, Bab, Etarib, and Raco (Aleppo), along with Suveyda and Dera, controlled by the Syrian army.



In Suveyda, protesters gathered in Kerame Square, calling for Syrian President Bashar Assad's resignation and chanting slogans such as "Assad resign" and "Syria is ours, we will not hand it over to anyone."



Shopkeepers in the city center also showed support by closing their shutters. The protests began after the Damascus administration's decision to increase fuel prices on August 16, leading to demonstrations in various areas, particularly in Deraa and Suveyda provinces.