Türkiye condemns 'heinous' attack in Pakistan

Türkiye on Friday voiced sorrow over Thursday's terror attack in northwest Pakistan that claimed the lives of nine soldiers.

"We strongly condemn this heinous attack, and as Türkiye, we reiterate our continuous support to brotherly Pakistan in its fight against terrorism," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry wished Allah's grace upon those who lost their lives, extended condolences to the families as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and government of Pakistan, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

At least nine soldiers were killed and five others injured when a suicide bomber riding on a motorcycle targeted a military convoy in Bannu, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Islamabad has accused Afghanistan-based militants of unleashing a new spate of terrorism in Pakistan, a charge Kabul rejects.