ITALIAN PMS SISTER TO TAKE HIGH OFFICE IN LEADING PARTY

Arianna Meloni, the sister of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has become the head of the political secretariat in the far-right governing party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy).



Arianna Meloni will be responsible for membership administration, verification of party entries and above all the administration of the electoral lists, according to an announcement made on Thursday.



Giorgia Meloni is facing a host of challenges on the domestic front such as the planned abolition of social welfare for hundreds of thousands of citizens.



Her 48-year-old sister was already considered a close and influential adviser to Italy's head of government. She played a central role in last year's election campaign.



Arianna Meloni is married to top politician and agriculture minister Francesco Lollobrigida, also a member of the Fratelli d'Italia. Lollobrigida is the grand nephew of the actress Gina Lollobrigida, who died earlier this year.



Since October 2022, Italy has been governed by a right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's far-right Fratelli d'Italia. Coalition partners are the right-wing populist Lega party and recently deceased former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party.



Fratelli d'Italia won last year's general election with 26% of the vote.



