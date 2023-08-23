Ukraine, Moldova agree on to jointly boost border infrastructure

Ukraine and Moldova on Wednesday agreed to jointly develop border control infrastructure amid efforts to find an alternative route for Kyiv's grain exports following the collapse of a landmark deal with Russia last month.

"I would like to note our progress in developing logistics in the face of Russia's blocking of the 'grain corridor' in the Black Sea," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said after a meeting in the capital Kyiv with his visiting Moldovan counterpart Dorin Recean.

"A quick decision on the construction of a bridge over the Dniester, the development of border crossing points and railway connections are very important and crucial for us," Shmyhal said, according to a statement on Ukraine's government portal.

He and Recean also discussed cooperation between the two countries on further European integration, the statement noted.

Thanking Recean for Moldova's support for Ukraine, Shmyhal voiced hope that the visit would contribute to "the further development of bilateral contacts and productive dialogue," it added.

For his part, Recean, in a video shared by Shmyhal on Telegram, underlined his country's solidarity with Ukraine and thanked Kyiv for defending Moldova, Europe, and the "fundamental values based on which our societies are construed."

He also claimed that Russia and its President Vladimir Putin wanted to restore the Soviet Union, which he said had become "more and more clear to everyone around, even though many people wouldn't believe it."