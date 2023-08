Ukrainian children hosted in Türkiye's Antalya want war to end as soon as possible

"We live in difficult conditions. My mother and father are in the war, and I want to be a soldier. We were brought to Türkiye for a short time to gain morale. Our days are very good here. We do different activities every day," 14-year-old Kira Bilenka told Anadolu.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 23.08.2023 14:07





