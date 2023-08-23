Türkiye summons Danish envoy over continued Quran desecration

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned the charge d'affaires of Denmark in Ankara over another incident of desecration of Islam's holy book, the Quran, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

"Due to the ongoing incidents of the burning of our holy book, the Quran, in front of our embassy and the embassies of (other) Muslim countries in Copenhagen, the charge d'Affaires of Denmark's embassy in Ankara was once again summoned to our ministry today," said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The move came after the burning of the Quran in Copenhagen for the third day in a row.

Türkiye has already summoned Danish envoys twice this week due to desecrations of the Quran.

Islamophobic figures and groups in Northern Europe have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar attempts in recent months to desecrate the Muslim holy book, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the rest of the world.