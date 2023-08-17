UN SECURITY COUNCIL REJECTS ARMENIAS CLAIMS ABOUT THE LACHIN CHECKPOINT EVACUATION

In a statement, the discussions held at the emergency United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting regarding Armenia's claims about the Lachin checkpoint were evaluated.

The statement included the phrase, "Armenia's attempt to use the UNSC for a blackmail campaign has once again failed." It highlighted that Armenia's manipulative and exploitative efforts of this kind are unproductive and destructive in terms of advancing the agenda of normalization in the post-conflict period.

The statement emphasized the expectation that Armenia understands that the path to resolving issues lies in constructive interaction and the honest fulfillment of international legal norms and obligations, as many members of the UNSC also draw attention to the same solutions.

Regarding the operation of the Agdam-Stepanakert road proposed by Azerbaijan to meet the needs of Armenian residents in the Karabakh region, the statement indicated that the sincere and honest approach of some member countries, along with Turkey, has been appreciated. It stated:

"The discussions once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan's proposal to use the Agdam-Stepanakert road has been positively received by the international community, and it is necessary to decisively remove the obstacles created by Armenia to ensure the legal and transparent delivery of goods to the Karabakh region by Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, the understanding of Azerbaijan's legitimate security concerns by some member states is a promising step towards eliminating certain challenges in the region."