Kyiv has provided guarantees to some Western countries that the Ukrainian military will not use weapons donated by allies against targets on Russian territory, Ukraine's foreign minister has told AFP.

"If our partners ask us to give a guarantee that such and such a weapon will be used only on the territory of Ukraine, we give this guarantee and keep it. Yes, there were a couple of occasions when we made such promises and kept them," Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview this week.