Neymar announces move to Saudi club Al-Hilal

Brazil's Neymar is transferring from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Al-Hilal, the player and Saudi club have announced.



"I am here in Saudi Arabia. I am in Hilal," Neymar announced in a short video clip released by Al-Hilal on Tuesday.



PSG also confirmed the move, calling Neymar a "club legend."



Al-Hilal has not yet confirmed the length of the player's contract, though media reports say Neymar was offered to stay for two years.



PSG is reported to have made €90 million ($98.25 million) from the transfer, according to Saudi Arabia-funded news channel Al-Arabija. The channel further reported that Neymar's income would be €100 million.



The Brazilian could make his first appearance for his new club next Saturday in the scheduled match against Al-Fayha.



