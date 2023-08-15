German midfielder Gosens announces transfer to Union Berlin

German midfielder Robin Gosens announced on Tuesday evening that he is transferring from Inter Milan to Union Berlin.



"I have always said that it is my dream to play in Germany and the Bundesliga one day. The last few years of Union have been impressive, you could see that abroad," Gosens said in the announcement on Union's website.



"In the talks with the club's officials, I felt a lot of appreciation and trust, so the decision was not difficult for me."



"With Robin, we were able to sign a player who stands for commitment, mentality and team spirit," said Union's managing director of men's football Oliver Ruhnert. "On and off the pitch, he should now play a leading role for us."



The details of the signing were not yet made available by the Berlin club.



According to German newspaper Bild however, Gosens was in the German capital on Tuesday to do medical checks and sign a contract until June 2027. Union is said to have paid Inter Milan some €15 million ($16.4 million) for the transfer.



This would make Gosens the most expensive player in Union's history.



