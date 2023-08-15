Tragic Loss: Actor Darren Kent of 'Game of Thrones' Passes Away at 36

Esteemed actor Darren Kent, recognized for his role on the hit series "Game of Thrones," has sadly departed at the age of 36 after enduring an extended struggle with osteoporosis, arthritis, and an exceedingly uncommon skin ailment.

Kent, hailing from London and known for his distinctive Cockney accent, was in the company of friends and family when he passed away, as confirmed by his representatives at Carey Dodd Associates.

"With heavy hearts, we regret to inform you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent peacefully left us on Friday," the agency shared on Facebook. "His parents and closest friend were by his side. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family during this challenging time."

Kent's career spanned diverse roles on prominent UK TV shows like "EastEnders" and "Shameless," propelling him to global fame after his appearance as a goat herder from Slavers Bay in a 2014 episode of "Game of Thrones."

"Darren wasn't just a gifted actor, director, and writer, but truly one of the most kind-hearted individuals I've had the privilege of meeting," the post continued. "Being a part of his journey has been an honor and joy. Rest in peace, my friend."

The exact cause of Kent's passing is still under investigation.

Born in Essex, UK, Kent launched his career with a role in the 2008 film "Mirrors" and later starred alongside Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth, and Charlize Theron in the 2012 action film "Snow White and the Huntsman." Apart from his time on "Game of Thrones," he collaborated with renowned figures like "24" star Kiefer Sutherland and "The Crown's" Dominic West.

According to Kent's IMDb page, he also appeared as a corpse in the star-studded "Dungeons and Dragons" film.

Following the announcement of his untimely demise, numerous colleagues and friends have expressed their sympathies.

"Darren was an extraordinary human being and truly exceptional," shared Lee Mead, who acted in one of Kent's films. "Always generous with his time, relentlessly positive. He was a remarkable actor and accomplished so much. Heartbreaking news."

The Mushroom Theatre Company, where Kent found his early acting opportunity, also paid tribute. "Extremely sad to hear about the passing of our patron @darrenpaulkent," the theatre company wrote. "Our hearts go out to his family & friends in this challenging time."

Director Jane Gull added, "Being your friend and collaborating on various projects over the years was an absolute privilege. Life will feel incomplete without you. I will deeply miss you. Rest in peace, dear Darren Kent."

Kent's friend and screenwriter, Ben Trebilcook, penned his own heartfelt tribute. "Sending love and thoughts to the friends and family of our talented, compassionate friend Darren Kent, who sadly left us on Friday," Trebilcook expressed. "Darren, an Essex-based writer, actor, and director, directed our award-winning short 'You Know Me.' A true character who was always inventive and forever optimistic, Darren will be greatly missed."