Unable to return home due to PKK presence in Iraq's Sinjar, Ezidi man earns a living by making musical instrument

İlyas Kolo, 68, who lives in the Bersive camp in Duhok, contributes to the livelihood of his family by making bağlama, an indigenous Turkish lute-like instrument, in the makeshift structure he built right next to his tent.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 15.08.2023





