Germany delivers two more Patriots, Zelensky says: 'Thanks Olaf'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Germany and its Chancellor Olaf Scholz for two additional Patriot air defence system launchers his embattled country has received.



"This is very important," Zelensky said in his evening address on Saturday.



"Thank you. Thank you, Germany. Thank you to the people," he said.



"Thank you, Olaf!"



News of the Patriot delivery was made public a few days ago and Zelensky thanked Scholz immediately after that.



The U.S.-built Patriot systems are particularly valuable for Ukraine because, according to Kiev, they have already intercepted Russian hypersonic missiles several times. Every strengthening of Ukraine's air defence means saving thousands of lives, Zelensky emphasized.



The new German deliveries also include 10 more Bandvagn 206 multipurpose tracked vehicles, six heavy-duty semi-trailer trucks and about 6,000 rounds of smoke ammunition for 155-millimetre calibre artillery pieces.



Germany also provided machine guns, shooting glasses, binoculars and mine-clearing equipment.



In addition to air defence assistance, mine clearance support is particularly important at the moment, Zelensky said. Due to mines and unexploded ammunition, around 174,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory are currently dangerous for people.

























