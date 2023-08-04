Who were the Muslims shot dead inside train by Indian armed guard?

In the aftermath of the tragic shooting incident on a train that claimed four lives, including that of Asgar Abbas Ali, his brother Mohammad Sanaullah is still grappling with the overwhelming loss.

The incident occurred when the train, carrying Ali and other passengers, reached Palghar, a town outside Mumbai.

On the fateful day of July 30, Ali, a 48-year-old man from Bisfi village in Bihar, embarked on a journey from Jaipur to Mumbai.

As the train arrived in Palghar, chaos ensued when a 33-year-old Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, identified as Chetan Singh, allegedly went on a rampage.

He started by shooting his senior colleague, RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena, and then proceeded to shoot two passengers in the pantry coach, identified as Abdul Kadar Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala and Syed Saifuddin.

Tragically, Asgar Abbas Ali became the final target, and he was shot dead in a separate compartment.

A video capturing the aftermath of the horrifying act showed Ali lying lifeless on the floor with Singh praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both prominent members of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After the fourth murder, the RPF guard attempted to stop the train and disembark near Borivali, Mumbai's outskirts, but he was apprehended by the police.

Authorities have charged him with multiple murders, endangering the safety of passengers, and misuse of weapons, among other offenses.

In the wake of this tragedy, neighbors and people from the community have been gathering at the bereaved family's house in Bisfi village, Madhubani district, Bihar, to offer their support and solidarity.

As a response to the incident, the federal railway ministry has announced compensation of one million Indian rupees ($12,000) for each of the families of the three victims killed in the attack.

However, for Mohammad Sanaullah and his family, the loss of his brother, Asgar Abbas Ali, remains an unfathomable and deeply painful event.







