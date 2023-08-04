DATE HAS NOT YET BEEN SET ON PUTINS NEXT VISIT TO TÜRKIYE: ERDOĞAN

On the Russian president's upcoming visit to Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that the date has not yet been set, but talks continue and hopefully Vladimir Putin will visit in August.



"The date is not clear, but the foreign minister and head of the intelligence organization are all holding talks. Within the framework of these talks, I think that this visit will take place hopefully in August," Erdoğan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.



"We are aligning ourselves with Russia on the grain corridor. We intend to process the grains received from Russia through the Black Sea corridor into flour, which will then be transported to impoverished African and underdeveloped nations. The Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Livestock is actively involved in these efforts. Our commitment to assisting and supporting struggling nations remains steadfast. It's worth noting that France has a history of actions, including its past practices in Algeria, Rwanda, and Bali, which are documented globally. The African nations are well aware of these actions. Presently, they have ceased the shipment of gold and uranium to France as a response to these historical injustices. Despite these challenges, we strive to maintain positive relationships with them," Erdoğan stressed in his comments.



Addressing the recent appointments to the High Minimum Council, Erdoğan expressed his satisfaction: "I am genuinely pleased with these appointments. The promotion of a talented woman to the rank of admiral is a particularly joyful milestone for us. While similar appointments have occurred in the judiciary, this marks the first time such promotion has taken place within the Armed Forces. She has ascended from the rank of colonel to that of general and admiral. My heartfelt congratulations go out to her. I hope this trend will continue in the upcoming councils."



Erdoğan's remarks followed his Wednesday phone call with Putin, in which they agreed Putin would pay a visit to Türkiye in the coming days.



Erdoğan also told Putin that Türkiye will continue its "intense" efforts and diplomacy for the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal.



On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the deal, which it signed in July 2022 along with Türkiye, the UN, and Ukraine to resume grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. Moscow has complained that the Russian part of the agreement was not being implemented.



Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.