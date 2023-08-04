PKK threatens global security in everywhere it is - report

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye made a written statement about the forced entry of individuals associated with the PKK into the building of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg.



The statement emphasized that the terrorist organization's attempt to conduct terrorist propaganda with its symbols was "unacceptable."



"In recent times, PKK-affiliated entities have been increasingly resorting to violence and forcibly entering various international organization buildings, especially in Europe, to engage in terrorist propaganda. Allowing the PKK to freely conduct activities, including propaganda, under the guise of freedom of expression and demonstration in European countries, encourages the organization to engage in such unlawful and aggressive actions. We have repeatedly warned about the demonstrations and actions of PKK terrorists in front of the Council of Europe building. This aggressive act once again demonstrates that PKK poses a threat to public order and security in every country it operates in. In this context, we reiterate our call for ending PKK's propaganda, financing, and recruitment activities in Europe." said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye.